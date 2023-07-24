 Skip navigation
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers
Braves land relievers Pierce Johnson and Taylor Hearn in trades with Rockies and Rangers
San Diego Padres v Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Best Bets, July 24: Padres vs Pirates
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
MX Washougal 2023 2-stroke Carson Brown scenic.jpg
Carson Brown wins 2-stroke Challenge at the Washougal Nationals

Top Clips

nbc_roto_ctb_jonathanindia_230724.jpg
How India could factor into trade deadline
nbc_simms_rbsalaryv2_230724.jpg
How to reward RB performance, help fix salaries
nbc_csu_maddenratingsv2_230724.jpg
Madden ratings breakdown; who deserves a 99?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Packers think it will take “half a season” to know what Jordan Love can do

  
Published July 24, 2023 03:26 PM

The biggest question for the Packers in 2023 is how Jordan Love will fare as the team’s starting quarterback and team president Mark Murphy shared a timeline for making that assessment on Monday.

The 2020 first-round pick backed up Aaron Rodgers the last three years and made 10 appearances in regular season games. Only one of those appearances came as a starter, so the jury is very much out when it comes to what Love can do in the job.

While speaking at the team’s annual shareholder meeting, Murphy broached the subject of how long it will take before the Packers know just what they have.

“I’m comparing it a little bit to Aaron’s first year as a starter, yeah I’d say at least half a season to know,” Murphy said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “And I think even though we ended up with a losing record that year, but we saw enough of Aaron to know that we had something special.”

Love has already signed a contract extension that runs through the 2024 season. If the halfway point of the year finds him fulfilling the team’s expectations, it may not be long before they start talking about extending his deal for an even longer period of time.