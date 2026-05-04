Packers to release Desmond Ridder

The Packers’ move to sign Tyrod Taylor is going to cost another of the team’s quarterbacks his spot on the 90-man roster in Green Bay.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team will be releasing Desmond Ridder. Ridder joined the team last December and did not play in any games.

Ridder’s departure will leave four quarterbacks on the roster. In addition to Taylor, they will have Jordan Love, Kyle McCord and rookie Kyron Drones.

Ridder spent time with the Bengals and Vikings last year before finishing out the year with the Packers. His last regular season action came in six appearances for the Raiders in 2024 and the 2022 third-round pick made 17 starts for the Falcons in his first two NFL seasons.

Ridder is 322-of-503 for 3,544 yards, 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions over all of his NFL action.