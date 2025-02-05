 Skip navigation
Pacman Jones talks about his NFL “redemption”

  
Published February 5, 2025 04:52 PM

Former NFL cornerback Pacman Jones has been one of the more colorful NFL players of the last 20 years. In an extended visit with PFT Live on Wednesday from New Orleans, Jones became one of our most colorful guests.

Jones, whose career seemed to be over before it even got rolling due to a stream of off-field incidents, ended up playing 12 years in the NFL after finding his “redemption.” During our chat, Jones reflected on his career, shared some of the lessons he has learned, acknowledged his weaknesses, explained his ongoing mentorship of Chris Henry Jr., and otherwise had plenty of entertaining stories from his time in the NFL. (The John Abraham story was unexpected, to say the least.)

The language is salty at time, but that’s real. Pacman, who played for the Titans, Cowboys, and Bengals, has always been his real and authentic self. If made for a fun, eye-opening conversation that is worth every second of your time.