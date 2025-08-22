Panthers agree to two-year extension with Taylor Moton

The Panthers are keeping their right tackle around.

Carolina announced on Friday that the club has agreed to a two-year extension with veteran Taylor Moton.

According to multiple early reports, the deal is worth $44 million with $40 million guaranteed.

Moton, who turned 31 earlier this week, was a second-round pick in the 2017 draft. He had appeared in 129 career games with 113 starts, all for Carolina.

Moton was previously entering the final year of his contract.