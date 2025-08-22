Panthers agree to two-year extension with Taylor Moton
Published August 22, 2025 10:06 AM
The Panthers are keeping their right tackle around.
Carolina announced on Friday that the club has agreed to a two-year extension with veteran Taylor Moton.
According to multiple early reports, the deal is worth $44 million with $40 million guaranteed.
Moton, who turned 31 earlier this week, was a second-round pick in the 2017 draft. He had appeared in 129 career games with 113 starts, all for Carolina.
Moton was previously entering the final year of his contract.