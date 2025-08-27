 Skip navigation
Panthers claim WR Dalevon Campbell, DB Damarri Mathis

  
August 27, 2025

The Panthers have added a pair of players off the waiver wire.

Carolina has claimed receiver Dalevon Campbell from the Chargers and defensive back Damarri Mathis from the Broncos.

Campbell joined Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina. He caught seven passes for 135 yards during the preseason.

Mathis entered the league as a Denver fourth-round pick in 2022. He’s played 43 games with 18 starts, registering nine passes defensed. He will reunite with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who had the same role with the Broncos during Mathis’ rookie year.