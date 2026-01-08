Panthers list Robert Hunt, Chandler Zavala as questionable

The Panthers haven’t taken guard Robert Hunt off of injured reserve yet, but it sounds like there’s a good chance of that happening ahead of Saturday’s game against the Rams.

Head coach Dave Canales said, via the team’s website, that he is “very optimistic” about Hunt playing this weekend. Hunt has been on injured reserve with a biceps injury he suffered in Week 2 and has been practicing with the team the last few weeks.

Hunt is officially listed as questionable. The Panthers also have guard Chandler Zavala listed as questionable as he tries to return from a calf injury that landed him on injured reserve.

Defensive tackle Bobby Brown (concussion), cornerback Robert Rochell (concussion), linebacker Claudin Cherelus (calf, ankle), and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (calf) do not have injury designations.