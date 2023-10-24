Panthers put Jeremy Chinn on IR, activate Austin Corbett

Word as the Panthers were heading into their bye week was that safety Jeremy Chinn will miss an extended period of time with a quad injury and the team confirmed it on Tuesday.

Chinn was placed on injured reserve, which means he will be out for at least the next four games. He had company in making the move to that list. Edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos and tight end Giovanni Ricci have also been placed on I.R.

While those three were headed to the list, guard Austin Corbett was moving in the opposite direction. Corbett has been activated from the physically unable to perform list after making enough progress in his recovery from a torn ACL to make the jump to game action.

The Panther filled the other two open roster spots by signing offensive lineman Brett Toth off of the Eagles’ practice squad and linebacker Luiji Vilain from the Vikings’ practice squad.