Panthers sign Deion Jones to active roster

Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson is likely out for the season and veteran Deion Jones will be part of the plan to fill in for him on defense.

The Panthers announced on Wednesday that they have signed Jones off of their practice squad. Jones signed with the team this offseason and returned to the practice squad after being cut at the end of the summer.

Jones played against Carolina many times during his time with the Falcons, but did not play against them last year while he was with the Browns. Jones had 44 tackles, 2.5 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble in 11 games with Cleveland.

Kamu Grugier-Hill filled in for Thompson after his injury against the Saints and will also be in the mix moving forward for Carolina.