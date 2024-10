The Panthers have let go of a cornerback.

Carolina announced on Tuesday that the club waived Tariq Castro-Fields.

Castro-Fields was claimed off waivers by the Panthers after Washington cut him at the end of the preseason. He appeared in a pair of games for Carolina, playing nine special teams snaps.

A 49ers sixth-round pick in 2022, Castro-Fields has appeared in 102 career games with one start over the last three seasons.