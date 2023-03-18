 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Pat O’Connor to re-sign with Buccaneers

  
Published March 18, 2023 01:43 PM
nbc_bfa_charlesx2mayfield_2303017
March 17, 2023 04:13 PM
Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald discuss whether Tampa Bay will be the spot for Baker Mayfield to finally thrive in the NFL.

The Bucs are re-signing defensive lineman Pat O’Connor, Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports. The sides agreed to a one-year veteran salary benefit deal, which calls for a $1.08 million salary plus a $152,500 signing bonus.

The team earlier signed former Rams defensive tackle Greg Gaines to a one-year deal and re-signed linebacker Cam Gill to a one-year deal.

O’Connor is a core special teams player, with his 1,115 special teams snaps the most on the team. He has 20 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The Lions made him a seventh-round selection in 2017, but they waived him in mid-September of his rookie season. The Bucs added him to their practice squad a week later, and he has made a home in Tampa.

O’Connor has played 57 games in his six seasons, including all 17 last season.