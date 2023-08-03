 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: Mubadala Citi DC Open
Andy Murray wows the crowd with vintage play to win in Washington for the 1st time since 2018
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Anaheim Ducks
All-Star forward Troy Terry gets a 7-year, $49 million contract extension from the Anaheim Ducks
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán entering inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_rookiepeacocksound_230802.jpg
NFL rookies give their best peacock impressions
nbc_nas_jarrett75moments_230802.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: 1965 Southern 500
nbc_golf_gc_burkowskiintv_230802.jpg
Amateur golf events taking center stage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: Mubadala Citi DC Open
Andy Murray wows the crowd with vintage play to win in Washington for the 1st time since 2018
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Anaheim Ducks
All-Star forward Troy Terry gets a 7-year, $49 million contract extension from the Anaheim Ducks
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán entering inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_rookiepeacocksound_230802.jpg
NFL rookies give their best peacock impressions
nbc_nas_jarrett75moments_230802.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: 1965 Southern 500
nbc_golf_gc_burkowskiintv_230802.jpg
Amateur golf events taking center stage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patrick Mahomes eager for Chris Jones’ return

  
Published August 2, 2023 09:38 PM

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones remains out of training camp, unhappy with his contract.

His teammates don’t know when the sides might come to an agreement, getting Jones back in the fold, but they hope it’s before the start of the season.

“I mean, that’s one of the guys that’s been a staple to this organization for a long time,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said, via a transcript from the team, “so hopefully we get him back in camp as soon as possible.”

Jones has played a big part in the Chiefs’ success.

He tied his career-high with 15.5 sacks and 29 quarterback hits last season and added another two sacks in three postseason games.

Jones is due to make a $19.5 million base salary this season in the final season of his deal but reportedly wants $30 million a season in an extension.

As much as Mahomes wants Jones back, he understands the business side of football.

“I talk to Chris, not necessarily about contract stuff,” Mahomes said. “That’s how I am about all things. I never talk about the contracts. I just talk about football, and how he’s doing. I mean he’s working out; he’s staying in shape. All of that will handle itself, and all I can do is just be supportive, be a teammate.”