Patrick Mahomes eager for Chris Jones’ return

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones remains out of training camp, unhappy with his contract.

His teammates don’t know when the sides might come to an agreement, getting Jones back in the fold, but they hope it’s before the start of the season.

“I mean, that’s one of the guys that’s been a staple to this organization for a long time,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said, via a transcript from the team, “so hopefully we get him back in camp as soon as possible.”

Jones has played a big part in the Chiefs’ success.

He tied his career-high with 15.5 sacks and 29 quarterback hits last season and added another two sacks in three postseason games.

Jones is due to make a $19.5 million base salary this season in the final season of his deal but reportedly wants $30 million a season in an extension.

As much as Mahomes wants Jones back, he understands the business side of football.

“I talk to Chris, not necessarily about contract stuff,” Mahomes said. “That’s how I am about all things. I never talk about the contracts. I just talk about football, and how he’s doing. I mean he’s working out; he’s staying in shape. All of that will handle itself, and all I can do is just be supportive, be a teammate.”