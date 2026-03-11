Patriots agree to sign LB K.J. Britt

K.J. Britt is moving to a different team in the AFC East.

Britt has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Patriots, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Britt, 26, spent the 2025 season with the Dolphins. He was heavily involved in the club’s special teams, playing 77 percent of the unit’s snaps on the year. He also played 14 percent of defensive snaps.

A Buccaneers fifth-round pick in 2021, Britt has appeared in 76 career games with 16 starts. He’s recorded 161 total tackles with three passes defensed, four tackles for loss, and three QB hits.