nbc_pft_hendricksoncin_260311.jpg
Hendrickson could be a 'better outcome' for Ravens
nbc_pft_crosbyfactors_v2_260311.jpg
Analyzing factors at play in Crosby trade debacle
nbc_pft_danieljones_260311.jpg
Report: Colts, Jones optimistic on reaching deal

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
nbc_pft_hendricksoncin_260311.jpg
Hendrickson could be a ‘better outcome’ for Ravens
nbc_pft_crosbyfactors_v2_260311.jpg
Analyzing factors at play in Crosby trade debacle
nbc_pft_danieljones_260311.jpg
Report: Colts, Jones optimistic on reaching deal

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Patriots agree to sign LB K.J. Britt

  
Published March 11, 2026 12:30 PM

K.J. Britt is moving to a different team in the AFC East.

Britt has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Patriots, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Britt, 26, spent the 2025 season with the Dolphins. He was heavily involved in the club’s special teams, playing 77 percent of the unit’s snaps on the year. He also played 14 percent of defensive snaps.

A Buccaneers fifth-round pick in 2021, Britt has appeared in 76 career games with 16 starts. He’s recorded 161 total tackles with three passes defensed, four tackles for loss, and three QB hits.