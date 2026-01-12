 Skip navigation
Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez is in the concussion protocol

  
Published January 12, 2026 12:12 PM

Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez was having a strong game against the Chargers on Sunday night, until he left the game in the fourth quarter.

New England coach Mike Vrabel confirmed today that Gonzalez is now in the concussion protocol after he was not cleared to return on Sunday night.

“How long that lasts I don’t know, but when they don’t let you go back in the game that would put you in the protocol,” Vrabel said. “So wherever that goes, that goes.”

The 23-year-old Gonzalez is in his third season with the Patriots, who selected him with the 17th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Gonzalez missed the first three games of the regular season with a hamstring injury but started every game after that and had another good season.

Gonzalez will have a week to get cleared before the Patriots’ game on Sunday, which will be against the winner of tonight’s Texans-Steelers game.