The Patriots waived rookie receiver Ed Lee on Wednesday, the team announced.

Lee, 24, was signed by New England as a rookie free agent out of Rhode Island on June 5.

He finished his college career with 86 receptions for 1,263 yards with eight touchdowns. Lee also returned 14 punts for 158 yards.

Last season, he finished with 56 receptions for 908 yards and five touchdowns. He earned All-CAA Football Honors after leading the CAA with 908 receiving yards.