New Giants offensive coordinator Matt Nagy on Jaxson Dart: “This kid is different”

Giants offensive coordinator Matt Nagy thinks he has a good one in quarterback Jaxson Dart.

At the start of the Giants’ offseason program on Tuesday, Nagy said he has been a fan of Dart’s since before getting the Giants job. Last year Nagy was with the Chiefs, who weren’t considering drafting a quarterback in the first round, but he said he still looked at the top quarterbacks in last year’s draft and came away impressed with Dart.

“I was able to watch a decent amount of Jaxson last year, when I was in Kansas City,” Nagy said. “We tried to take as little time as possible watching the quarterback position, but every year I will watch just to see the top guys that are there, and I remember coming away impressed with Jaxson and his accuracy.”

Nagy said it has been refreshing watching Dart in multiple contexts, first at the 2025 Scouting Combine, then when catching Giants games last year, and finally in the last couple months after Nagy was hired in New York.

“I didn’t know how tough he was and how good a runner he was,” Nagy said of Dart. “At the Combine, us not really being in the quarterback market, watching him, just observing how he handled himself in that group of quarterbacks at the Combine, you could see this moxie he had, this it factor. When I got here to New York and started meeting with him, you could tell right away that was true. This kid is different in that way.”

Building an offense around Dart and helping him develop into a franchise quarterback is the most important job for Nagy in New York. If Dart is as good as Nagy says he is, it’s a job that should get done.