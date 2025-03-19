Patriots sign LB Jack Gibbens

The Patriots announced the signing of linebacker Jack Gibbens on Wednesday.

Gibbens signed with the Titans after going undrafted in 2022 and he spent the last three years in Tennessee. He appeared in 29 games and made 20 starts during his time with the Titans.

Gibbens had 167 tackles, five tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, an interceptions, and four passes defensed in those appearances. The Patriots did not announce any terms of his deal.

The Patriots have also signed Robert Spillane this month and the pair of additions may signal their plans for restricted free agent linebacker Christian Elliss. The Raiders signed Elliss to an offer sheet on Wednesday and the Patriots have until Monday to decide whether or not to match it. They won’t get any compensation if they decline to match, but the two new faces in the linebacker room may be enough to make them pass on bringing Elliss back.