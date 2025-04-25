 Skip navigation
Patriots take RB TreVeyon Henderson at pick No. 38

  
Published April 25, 2025 07:40 PM

Earlier this week, former Ohio State running back Quinson Judkins told #PFTPM that he and former Buckeyes teammate TreVeyon Henderson didn’t have a friendly wager as to which of them would be drafted first.

If they had, Judkins would have won. Barely.

Judkins went with the 36th overall pick to the Browns. Henderson landed two spots later, to the Patriots.

He’ll team up with veteran Rhamondre Stevenson, boosting the running back and making it easier for quarterback Drake Maye to make things happen in the passing game.

The goal for the Patriots will be to get back to the Super Bowl and win it. If they do, Henderson won’t have to worry about another issue with the trophy at the White House; the Lombardi doesn’t have a base.