PFT’s Week 13 2025 NFL power rankings

  
Published November 25, 2025 09:25 AM

1. Rams (last week No. 1; 9-2): Matthew Stafford is morphing from first-ballot Hall of Famer into all-time top-five.

2. Broncos (No. 3; 9-2): There’s two potential traps lurking before a tough four-game finish.

3. Patriots (No. 5; 10-2): They’ll need to overcome a couple of key offensive injuries.

4. Colts (No. 2; 8-3): A slide could be coming, based on the upcoming schedule.

5. Seahawks (No. 6; 8-3): JSN? WTF!

6. Eagles (No. 4; 8-3): Will the rest of the year go like 2024 — or 2023?

7. Bears (No. 7; 8-3): The biggest test yet is waiting in Philly on Friday.

8. Lions (No. 9; 7-4): The Vikings showed the league how to defend Jared Goff.

9. Packers (No. 10; 7-3-1): Their chance to sweep the Lions for the first time since 2020 is looming.

10. Bills (No. 8; 7-4): A sixth straight division title is slipping away.

11. Jaguars (No. 11; 7-4): Trevor Lawrence keeps making mistakes, but the Jaguars keep winning.

12. 49ers (No. 14; 8-4): Unlike 2020 and 2024, the injuries aren’t slowing them down.

13. Chiefs (No. 18; 6-5): The team that always thrives in the playoff is firmly in playoff mode.

14. Ravens (No. 15; 6-5): They keep winning, even if Lamar Jackson’s injuries are keeping him from hitting full speed.

15. Texans (No. 17; 6-5): No one is gong to want to face that defense in January, if they get there.

16. Chargers (No. 16; 7-4): Will the bye help them flush the blowout in Jacksonville?

17. Cowboys (No. 20; 5-5-1): The Dallas Texans reunion has a do-or-die vibe for both teams.

18. Steelers (No. 12; 6-5): Can Aaron Rodgers save the season?

19. Buccaneers (No. 13; 6-5): As they wait to get healthy, they keep getting more banged up.

20. Panthers (No. 19; 6-5): They had a chance for a statement win. It didn’t work out.

21. Falcons (No. 23; 4-7): Can Kirk Cousins get them to .500?

22. Dolphins (No. 22; 4-7): The bye interrupted a nice bit of momentum.

23. Vikings (No. 21; 4-7): They’re becoming a high-functioning dysfunctional organization.

24. Browns (No. 28; 3-8): There’s no reason to not let Shedeur Sanders keep going.

25. Cardinals (No. 24; 3-8): The Jaguars tried to give it to them. They didn’t want to take it.

26. Bengals (No. 25; 3-8): Why put Joe Burrow at risk?

27. Jets (No. 26; 2-9): They should be thankful for the Giants.

28. Giants (No. 27; 2-9): They should be thankful for the Commanders.

29. Commanders (No. 29; 3-8): They’re still thankful the last owner is gone.

30. Saints (No. 30; 2-9): Will Tyler Shough get a second season?

31. Titans (No. 32; 1-10): They aren’t giving up.

32. Raiders (No. 31; 2-9): Maybe they should just give up.