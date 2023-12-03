Puka Nacua sets Rams rookie receiving record
Published December 3, 2023 04:48 PM
The Rams rookie sensation has etched his name in the franchise record book.
On the first drive of Sunday’s game against the Browns, Puka Nacua set a new team single-season record for receiving yards by a rookie. He surpassed the mark with a 12-yard catch on first-and-10 at the L.A. 38-yard line.
That gave Nacua 936 yards. The previous record was held by Eddie Kennison, who had 924 yards in 1996.
The Rams finished their opening drive with a field goal to make the score 7-3, Cleveland.