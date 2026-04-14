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QB Drew Allar visited with Cardinals on Tuesday

  
Published April 14, 2026 03:21 PM

The Cardinals are taking a closer look at a quarterback prospect for this year’s draft.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, former Penn State quarterback Drew Allar took a pre-draft visit with Arizona on Tuesday.

Before the start of the 2025 season, Allar was a co-favorite to go No. 1 overall with LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier. But the year did not go as planned for either QB, with Aller suffering a season-ending ankle injury midway through the year.

He said at the scouting combine in February that his ankle was on the mend and felt like he could play if he had to at that time.

Allar also reportedly worked out for the Jets in March.

A Northeast Ohio native, Allar started 35 games for Penn State with 45 total appearances over four seasons. In 2025, Allar completed 64.8 percent of his throws for 1,100 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. In 2024, Allar completed 66.5 percent of his throws for 3,327 yards with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 16 games.

The Cardinals currently have Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew, and Kedon Slovis on their roster at quarterback.