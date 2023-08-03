 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX Denver 2023 Eli Tomac interacts with fans.JPG
Eli Tomac’s 2024 Yamaha deal “Supercross only” for now
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets
Mets owner Steve Cohen addresses trade-deadline deals, thinks team will still compete in 2024
Syndication: The Enquirer
Matthew Berry’s Top 200 Fantasy Football Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_dryburghholeout_230803.jpg
Dryburgh holes out for birdie on No. 15
nbc_dps_loveorwilson_230803.jpg
Wilson, Love must show something soon
nbc_indy_sales_honda_nashville_230803.jpg
Music City GP sure to be chaotic, unpredictable

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX Denver 2023 Eli Tomac interacts with fans.JPG
Eli Tomac’s 2024 Yamaha deal “Supercross only” for now
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets
Mets owner Steve Cohen addresses trade-deadline deals, thinks team will still compete in 2024
Syndication: The Enquirer
Matthew Berry’s Top 200 Fantasy Football Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_dryburghholeout_230803.jpg
Dryburgh holes out for birdie on No. 15
nbc_dps_loveorwilson_230803.jpg
Wilson, Love must show something soon
nbc_indy_sales_honda_nashville_230803.jpg
Music City GP sure to be chaotic, unpredictable

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Quenton Nelson: Anthony Richardson’s work ethic, poise have impressed me a lot

  
Published August 3, 2023 12:43 PM

Colts guard Quenton Nelson has blocked for several quarterbacks since Indianapolis selected him at No. 6 overall in 2018.

The club is hoping the carousel of signal-callers will come to an end for years to come with this year’s top pick, quarterback Anthony Richardson. So far, Nelson has liked what Richardson has done on the practice field.

“His work ethic and his poise in the huddle, for a rookie, has impressed me a lot,” Nelson said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “The growth I’ve seen from OTAs til now, you could tell that in the offseason he was at home... studying, he was working on calling the plays and the huddle.

“I’m really happy with where he is at right now.”

As noted by Holder, Richardson took practically all the first-team reps with Indianapolis’ offense on Thursday morning — and it’s not the first time that’s happened. While the Colts do have Gardner Minshew, they’ve made it clear that they’d like Richardson to be their starting QB sooner than later so he can develop through playing.

It appears Richardson is on his way to earning that opportunity.