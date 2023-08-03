Quenton Nelson: Anthony Richardson’s work ethic, poise have impressed me a lot

Colts guard Quenton Nelson has blocked for several quarterbacks since Indianapolis selected him at No. 6 overall in 2018.

The club is hoping the carousel of signal-callers will come to an end for years to come with this year’s top pick, quarterback Anthony Richardson. So far, Nelson has liked what Richardson has done on the practice field.

“His work ethic and his poise in the huddle, for a rookie, has impressed me a lot,” Nelson said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “The growth I’ve seen from OTAs til now, you could tell that in the offseason he was at home... studying, he was working on calling the plays and the huddle.

“I’m really happy with where he is at right now.”

As noted by Holder, Richardson took practically all the first-team reps with Indianapolis’ offense on Thursday morning — and it’s not the first time that’s happened. While the Colts do have Gardner Minshew, they’ve made it clear that they’d like Richardson to be their starting QB sooner than later so he can develop through playing.

It appears Richardson is on his way to earning that opportunity.