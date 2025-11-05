Quinnen Williams: Jets knew I was frustrated by losing

Quinnen Williams held his first press conference as a member of the Cowboys on Wednesday.

Williams was traded by the Jets in exchange for a 2027 first-round pick, a 2026 second-round pick, and defensive tackle Mazi Smith in one of their two blockbuster deadline deals. The defensive tackle joins the Cowboys after spending six-plus seasons losing seasons with the Jets.

The Jets have gone 33-75 since Williams joined the team and Williams admitted on Wednesday that it has taken a toll on him.

“They knew I was frustrated. I think the world knew I was frustrated being there so long and still losing,” Williams said. “But like I say, any ultra competitor, man, any guy who plays this game to win is going to be frustrated no matter if you win 100 games and lose that one or when I was at Bama, I went 16-1 and lost the national championship, I was frustrated.”

Williams said multiple times that he still has great relationships with Jets personnel and said he believes what head coach Aaron Glenn “is doing there is going to be great,” but made it clear that he’s losing patience with losing games.

“I’m hungry to win,” Williams said. “That’s the main thing. Like I said at the beginning, I’m an ultimate competitor, man. Everything I do is about winning. Everything I do, everything I work. When I wake up, man, I just want to win. That kind of forms my ego of I can do anything the coaches ask me to do if it’s going to get us a win.”

It remains to be seen if life with the 3-5-1 Cowboys are going to give Williams the taste of winning that he’s looking for and the Cowboys’ bye means he’ll have to wait until Week 11 to start finding out.