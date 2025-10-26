 Skip navigation
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do 'wonders' for Ravens

Quinshon Judkins questionable to return with shoulder injury

  
Published October 26, 2025 03:17 PM

The Browns have struggled on offense since their first possession and an injury situation likely won’t make it easier.

Running back Quinson Judkins is officially questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

Judkins had to exit the contest midway through the third quarter.

He had just 19 yards on nine carries before leaving the game.

Browns cornerback Tyson Campbell is also being evaluated for a concussion.

The Patriots lead the Browns 30-7 at the end of the third quarter. New England scored 21 points in the third period to take a commanding lead.

UPDATE 3:25 p.m. ET: Both Judkins and Campbell have been ruled out for the rest of the game.