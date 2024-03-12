Raekwon Davis agrees to two-year deal with Colts

The Colts have spent the last few days re-signing their own players, but they took a break from that to come to an agreement with a defensive lineman.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team plans to sign defensive tackle Raekwon Davis once the new league year opens on Wednesday afternoon. It’s reportedly a two-year, $14 million deal for the former Dolphin.

Davis was a 2020 second-round choice in Miami and he started 48 of the 63 regular season games he played for the AFC East club. He had 129 tackles, two sacks and 10 quarterback hits in those appearances.

Davis joins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel, and safety Brandon Jones as defensive free agent losses for the Dolphins. They are set to sign linebackers Jordyn Brooks and Anthony Walker.