Raheem Morris: “Concern” Michael Penix is out for season, still getting opinions

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris confirmed on Monday that quarterback Michael Penix is going on injured reserve after injuring his knee in Sunday’s loss to the Panthers, but he declined to delve much deeper into Penix’s outlook.

A report on Monday indicated that there is damage to Penix’s ACL, Morris said that he “really can’t elaborate” on the nature of the injury because Penix is still gathering more opinions from doctors at the moment. The injury is to Penix’s left knee, which is the same one he hurt earlier this season. He tore his right ACL twice while in college.

Morris said that there is “always concern” about a season-ending injury when a player has to go on injured reserve and he said he is “hurting” for Penix as he deals with his current injury.

Kirk Cousins will take over as the team’s starter. Easton Stick will likely move up from the practice squad to serve as his backup.