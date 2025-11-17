 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

SamDarnoldPFT11-17.jpg
Darnold throws four interceptions in loss to Rams
JamarrSpitPFT__649292.jpg
Will Chase be suspended for incident with Ramsey?
RodgersPFT11-17.jpg
Rodgers suffers wrist injury in win vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

SamDarnoldPFT11-17.jpg
Darnold throws four interceptions in loss to Rams
JamarrSpitPFT__649292.jpg
Will Chase be suspended for incident with Ramsey?
RodgersPFT11-17.jpg
Rodgers suffers wrist injury in win vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raheem Morris: “Concern” Michael Penix is out for season, still getting opinions

  
Published November 17, 2025 04:18 PM

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris confirmed on Monday that quarterback Michael Penix is going on injured reserve after injuring his knee in Sunday’s loss to the Panthers, but he declined to delve much deeper into Penix’s outlook.

A report on Monday indicated that there is damage to Penix’s ACL, Morris said that he “really can’t elaborate” on the nature of the injury because Penix is still gathering more opinions from doctors at the moment. The injury is to Penix’s left knee, which is the same one he hurt earlier this season. He tore his right ACL twice while in college.

Morris said that there is “always concern” about a season-ending injury when a player has to go on injured reserve and he said he is “hurting” for Penix as he deals with his current injury.

Kirk Cousins will take over as the team’s starter. Easton Stick will likely move up from the practice squad to serve as his backup.