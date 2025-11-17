 Skip navigation
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Report: Michael Penix Jr. will be placed on IR, has damage to ACL

  
Published November 17, 2025 12:56 PM

While it’s currently unclear whether or not Michael Penix Jr. will miss the rest of the 2025 season, he is at least going to be sidelined for four weeks.

According to a report from NFL Media, Penix is going to be placed on injured reserve after aggravating a bone bruise and knee sprain he initially suffered earlier in the 2025 season.

Plus, the report notes, there has been damage to Penix’s ACL, which could lead to a full knee reconstruction.

While Penix sustained two ACL tears in his right knee during his time in college, this injury is to his left knee.

Penix, 25, has completed 60.1 percent of his passes for 1,982 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions in nine games this year.

Veteran Kirk Cousins is now slated to start for Atlanta, with the next matchup being against New Orleans in Week 12. He’s completed 32-of-52 passes for 250 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions in three appearances with one start so far in 2025.