Raiders hire Mike Sullivan as QBs coach

The Raiders didn’t name a quarterbacks coach when they announced their staff on March 1. They have one now.

Mike Sullivan is joining the Raiders to work with presumptive No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza in Las Vegas, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Sullivan was serving as a senior offensive assistant at Rutgers.

He has had four other stints as a quarterbacks coach. Sullivan served in that role twice for the Giants (2010-11, 2015) and for the Broncos (2018) and Steelers (2021-23).

Sullivan also was an offensive coordinator for the Bucs (2012-13) and Giants (2016-17).

He began his NFL career in 2002.