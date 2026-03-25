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Raiders hire Mike Sullivan as QBs coach

  
Published March 24, 2026 09:15 PM

The Raiders didn’t name a quarterbacks coach when they announced their staff on March 1. They have one now.

Mike Sullivan is joining the Raiders to work with presumptive No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza in Las Vegas, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Sullivan was serving as a senior offensive assistant at Rutgers.

He has had four other stints as a quarterbacks coach. Sullivan served in that role twice for the Giants (2010-11, 2015) and for the Broncos (2018) and Steelers (2021-23).

Sullivan also was an offensive coordinator for the Bucs (2012-13) and Giants (2016-17).

He began his NFL career in 2002.