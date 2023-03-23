 Skip navigation
Raiders sign Duke Shelley

  
Published March 23, 2023 09:08 AM
March 23, 2023 08:53 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of “Scale of 1-10” to evaluate how badly teams in the top 10 of the 2023 NFL Draft need to select a QB, featuring the Colts, Seahawks, Lions, Raiders and Falcons.

Las Vegas has added to its secondary.

The Raiders have signed cornerback Duke Shelley, the club announced on Thursday.

Shelley spent the 2022 season with the Vikings, appearing in 11 games with five starts. He recorded 31 total tackles with eight passes defensed and an interception.

A sixth-round pick in the 2019 draft, Shelley spent his first three seasons with the Bears. He played 30 games with six starts for Chicago, playing special teams and contributing on defense.