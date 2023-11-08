Rams announce Carson Wentz signing

Carson Wentz is officially a member of the Rams.

Reports that Wentz would sign with the NFC West team broke on Tuesday and the Rams announced the move on Wednesday. They shared a photo of Wentz at the team’s facility and his trip presumably included a formal contract signing.

Wentz has been out of the league since being released by the Commanders in February. He spent one year in Washington, but was unable to stop the downward trajectory that his career was on since he fell out of favor with the Eagles in 2020 after an extended run of subpar play.

Wentz will replace Brett Rypien, who was released on Tuesday, as the backup to Matthew Stafford. Stafford missed Week Nine with a thumb injury, but is expected to be ready when the team returns from a bye for Week 11. If he isn’t, Wentz will likely be on the field for the first time since Week 17 last season.