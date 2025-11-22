 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rams extend linebacker Nate Landman with three-year deal

  
Published November 22, 2025 12:11 PM

In March, the Rams signed linebacker Nate Landman to a one-year contract for the minimum salary of $1.1 million, and it was no guarantee that he was even going to make the roster. He made it, and did a whole lot more than that.

Landman earned a starting job and has played extremely well this season, and now the Rams have rewarded him with a new contract. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the extension is a three-year, $22.5 million contract with $15.5 million guaranteed.

That’s far more money than Landman has made to this point in his career. Landman originally entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie out of Colorado when he signed with the Falcons in 2022. He made the roster in Atlanta but was always a minimum-salary player there.

The NFL’s only player who was born in Zimbabwe, Landman is now making a major impact on the Rams’ defense, and the Rams weren’t going to risk losing him in free agency. He’s in Los Angeles to stay.