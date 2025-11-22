Rams extend linebacker Nate Landman with three-year deal

In March, the Rams signed linebacker Nate Landman to a one-year contract for the minimum salary of $1.1 million, and it was no guarantee that he was even going to make the roster. He made it, and did a whole lot more than that.

Landman earned a starting job and has played extremely well this season, and now the Rams have rewarded him with a new contract. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the extension is a three-year, $22.5 million contract with $15.5 million guaranteed.

That’s far more money than Landman has made to this point in his career. Landman originally entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie out of Colorado when he signed with the Falcons in 2022. He made the roster in Atlanta but was always a minimum-salary player there.

The NFL’s only player who was born in Zimbabwe, Landman is now making a major impact on the Rams’ defense, and the Rams weren’t going to risk losing him in free agency. He’s in Los Angeles to stay.