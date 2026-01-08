 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_260108.jpg
Texans, Rams, Jaguars lead NFL Wild Card best bets
nbc_csu_houvspit_260108.jpg
Wild Card Preview: Texans vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_lacvsne_260108.jpg
Wild Card Preview: Chargers vs. Patriots

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_260108.jpg
Texans, Rams, Jaguars lead NFL Wild Card best bets
nbc_csu_houvspit_260108.jpg
Wild Card Preview: Texans vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_lacvsne_260108.jpg
Wild Card Preview: Chargers vs. Patriots

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rams G Kevin Dotson out for Saturday vs. Panthers

  
Published January 8, 2026 03:00 PM

The Rams will not have one of their key offensive linemen back for Saturday’s matchup against the Panthers.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Sean McVay said in his Friday press conference that right guard Kevin Dotson is out as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

Dotson has been out for the last two games, with Justin Dedich starting in his place.

Additionally, McVay noted receiver Jordan Whittington (knee), tight end Terrance Ferguson (hamstring), and cornerback Josh Wallace (ankle) will be questionable for the game. Via Stu Jackson of the team’s website, McVay said that Thursday’s practice will be “a good indicator” of their availability for the contest.

The Rams are expected to have receiver Davante Adams back for the contest after he missed the last few weeks of the season with a hamstring injury. Safety Quentin Lake is also expected to play after being activated off of injured reserve earlier this week.