Rams G Kevin Dotson out for Saturday vs. Panthers

The Rams will not have one of their key offensive linemen back for Saturday’s matchup against the Panthers.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Sean McVay said in his Friday press conference that right guard Kevin Dotson is out as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

Dotson has been out for the last two games, with Justin Dedich starting in his place.

Additionally, McVay noted receiver Jordan Whittington (knee), tight end Terrance Ferguson (hamstring), and cornerback Josh Wallace (ankle) will be questionable for the game. Via Stu Jackson of the team’s website, McVay said that Thursday’s practice will be “a good indicator” of their availability for the contest.

The Rams are expected to have receiver Davante Adams back for the contest after he missed the last few weeks of the season with a hamstring injury. Safety Quentin Lake is also expected to play after being activated off of injured reserve earlier this week.