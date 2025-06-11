Rams have lingering interest in Jalen Ramsey, but apparently not in Jaire Alexander

The Rams have made it clear that they have interest in a potential reunion with cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Now that cornerback Jaire Alexander is available to any team, coach Sean McVay was asked on Tuesday whether the Rams would have interest in the former Packer.

“We haven’t had a lot of those discussions,” McVay told reporters. “There are so many layers to the Jalen conversation. Obviously, with Jaire, a lot of respect for him as a player, haven’t talked about those types of things. Our main focus . . . this will really represent our last OTA day so we’ve kind of just been focused on our group. [G.M.] Les [Snead] and I have had some dialogue and discussions as it relates to the Jalen thing, but there’s really no news to report on. And with Jaire, nothing but respect for the player but I don’t know if that’s a direction that we would go.”

It seems to be a polite way of saying the Rams aren’t interested in Alexander. And they still seem to be interested in Ramsey.

Still, 10 days after the Dolphins acquired the ability to trade Ramsey and spread the cap charge over two years, Ramsey has yet to be traded. Given the deadline-driven realities of the NFL, it’s possible that the Dolphins will wait to do a deal until training camp approaches.

Especially if Ramsey decides to force the issue by showing up and participating — Brett Favre in 2008-style.