Rams LT Alaric Jackson dealing with blood clots

The Rams added offensive tackle D.J. Humphries on Thursday and now there’s some more context for that move.

According to NFL Media, Los Angeles left tackle Alaric Jackson is once again dealing with blood clots.

Jackson previously dealt with the same issue in 2022, when he played in eight games with six starts. He’s been Los Angeles’ primary left tackle since 2023, starting 15 games that season and 14 games in 2024.

The belief is that Jackson will be able to play in 2025. But the Rams nevertheless added Humphries, in part as insurance.

Humphries joined the Chiefs in November of last season after recovering from an ACL tear and saw limited action in the the regular season and playoffs.