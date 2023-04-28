 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rams select Steve Avila for their first pick of 2023 draft

  
Published April 28, 2023 03:40 PM
nbc_pft_ramsdraft_230420
April 20, 2023 08:37 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine why the Rams must take a big-picture approach to the 2023 NFL Draft and use their total of 11 picks to begin redesigning the whole team.

The Rams are beefing up their offensive line.

With the 36th overall pick in the second round, Los Angeles has selected TCU guard Steve Avila.

Avila was a three-year starter at TCU, playing all along the offensive line. He started at left guard in 2022 after starting at center in 2021. He started six games at center, two games at right tackle, and one game at right guard in 2020.

He was a consensus All-American and a first-team All-Big 12 selection in his final season at TCU, helping the program advance to the CFP National Championship Game.

After a slew of injuries along their offensive line last season, the Rams clearly needed to improve the unit.

This is the highest selection the Rams have made under head coach Sean McVay and their highest selection since quarterback Jared Goff went No. 1 overall to L.A. in 2016.