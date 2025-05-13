Ravens agree to terms with undrafted rookie Kaimon Rucker

The Ravens are signing undrafted free agent Kaimon Rucker, Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports.

The North Carolina outside linebacker had a tryout at the Eagles’ rookie minicamp.

The Ravens had an open spot on their 90-player roster and now have a 21-player undrafted free agent class.

Rucker played five seasons at North Carolina and earned second-team All-ACC honors in 2023. His 2024 season was cut short with a fractured fibula, but he made 16 tackles and six sacks in eight games.

In his career, Rucker made 100 tackles, 22 sacks and four forced fumbles.