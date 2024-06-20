 Skip navigation
Ravens announce 20 open training camp practices in 2024

  
Published June 20, 2024 04:00 PM

The Ravens have announced their training camp schedule, which includes 20 practices open to fans.

Baltimore’s first practice will be held on Sunday, July 21 with its final session coming on Thursday, Aug. 15.

While training camp is free for fans to attend, a ticket is required as space is limited at the Ravens’ Owings Mills training facility. Registration opens on July 10 at 11 a.m. ET on the team’s website. The club is limiting attendance to about 1,000 fans for each session.

The Ravens will also open a waitlist for those who do not secure tickets when registration opens.