Ravens back out of Maxx Crosby trade

  
Published March 10, 2026 08:11 PM

What. The. F—k.

The Raiders have announced that the Ravens backed out of the trade that would have sent defensive end Maxx Crosby to the Ravens for a pair of first-round picks.

From the Raiders’ official Twitter account, which we assume was not hacked: “The Baltimore Ravens have backed out of our trade agreement with Maxx Crosby. We will have no further comment at this time.”

We say it all the time. No trade is done until it’s done. For all trades, both teams must independently communicate the trade to the league office. Either team can step aside, with no consequence.

For trades done in advance of the start of the league year, both teams have time to change their minds.

Of course, reneging on an unofficial agreement will create hard feelings and mistrust. The Raiders won’t be inclined to do any trades with the Ravens in the future, especially if the Ravens have time to change their minds.

And if Raiders minority owner Tom Brady is confused about what has happened, the Ravens may have a simple message to him: “Study the rule book.”