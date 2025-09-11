Ravens-Bills generates audience of 24.7 million

The NFL continues to rack up live audience numbers like nothing else can.

Sunday night’s Week 1 game between the Ravens and the Bills averaged 24.7 million viewers, on average. It was the biggest Sunday night opener since Bucs-Cowboys in 2022, which averaged 25.0 million.

Of the amount, 3.0 million watched the game on Peacock. That makes it the most streamed regular-season Sunday night game to date.

The two Week 1 games broadcast by NBC (Cowboy-Eagles, Ravens-Bills) averaged 26.5 million viewers, the highest number for the Thursday-Sunday combo since 2015 (Steelers-Patriots, Cowboys-Giants).

This weekend, J.J. McCarthy makes his home debut for the Vikings, against the Falcons. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.