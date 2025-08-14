 Skip navigation
Ravens, Commanders cancel joint practice scheduled for next week

  
Published August 14, 2025 11:34 AM

The Ravens and Commanders have canceled their joint practice that was scheduled for next week.

“Recognizing the logistical challenges — with our teams’ previous games scheduled on different days — and the added strain on players heading into a short week, the Ravens and Commanders mutually agreed to no longer hold a joint practice next week,” the Ravens said in a statement. “Instead, we will concentrate on preparing for our upcoming preseason matchup.”

The Ravens are set to play the Cowboys on Saturday evening while the Commanders won’t play the Bengals until Monday night in the second week of preseason play.

Baltimore and Washington will play one another on Saturday, Aug. 23.

“Yeah, sometimes just schedules don’t sync up as it hits,” Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said in his Thursday press conference about the canceled practice. “So, I visited with John last night and he’s always choosing the best choices for the players. So, every once in a while, it just doesn’t sync up. And so, we’re bummed. We’ve got a lot of respect for them and were looking forward to it. But, we’ll get to see them a couple of days later after that.”