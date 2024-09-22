Ravens hold on for dramatic 28-25 win over Cowboys

The Ravens had a blowout . . . until they didn’t.

In what should have been a rout, the Ravens gave the Cowboys life, hope and a chance for a comeback for the ages. Baltimore ended up holding on for a 28-25 win, and both teams now are 1-2.

The Cowboys trailed 28-6 before scoring three touchdowns in six minutes of the fourth quarter, with Dak Prescott running for a 1-yard touchdown and throwing touchdown passes of 15 yards to Jalen Tolbert and 16 yards on KaVontae Turpin. Two missed 2-point conversions and a made PAT drew the Cowboys within a field goal with 2:53 left and holding all three timeouts.

The Ravens faced third-and-six with 2:36 left, but Lamar Jackson, who had thrown only 14 passes to that point, connected with Zay Flowers for a 9-yard gain and a first down. The Ravens got another first down on Jackson’s 10-yard run after the 2-minute warning, allowing them to run out the clock.

It was way more dramatic than Ravens fans would have liked.

Justin Tucker, who missed a field goal in each of the first two games, missed a 46-yard field goal. The Cowboys needed only 1:48 to go 64 yards for Prescott’s touchdown run. They then recovered an onside kick — the first in the NFL this season — and went 56 yards in 1:46, scoring on Tolbert’s reception. They failed on the second onside kick but forced a three-and-out, and the Cowboys went 91 yards in 2:33 to score on Turpin’s reception.

That, though, was that.

The Ravens gained 456 yards, including 274 on the ground, with Derrick Henry running for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. Jackson had 14 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown and completed 12 of 15 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown.

Prescott was 28-of-51 for 379 yards and two touchdowns, with Jake Ferguson catching six passes for 95 yards.