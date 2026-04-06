 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

MannionPFT4-6.jpg
Mannion taking a risk by being Eagles’ OC
nbc_pft_walkercontractconvo_260406.jpg
How does Walker stack up with 2022 draft class?
nbc_pft_sirrianihotseat_260406.jpg
Is Sirianni on the hot seat with Eagles?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

MannionPFT4-6.jpg
Mannion taking a risk by being Eagles’ OC
nbc_pft_walkercontractconvo_260406.jpg
How does Walker stack up with 2022 draft class?
nbc_pft_sirrianihotseat_260406.jpg
Is Sirianni on the hot seat with Eagles?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ravens post video of Lamar Jackson arriving for first day of offseason program

  
Published April 6, 2026 08:39 AM

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s plans for the voluntary portions of the team’s offseason program have been a topic of interest in Baltimore and the team acknowledged that as players reported to the facility for opening day on Monday.

They posted a video of Jackson arriving to their social media account. The first phase of the program will last two weeks and allows for meetings and strength and conditioning work as well as rehabilitation for players coming off of injuries.

Jackson’s plans for the offseason drew attention when offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said in February that the team expected all players to be in attendance. Head coach Jesse Minter later said it is up to the team to show players why the work is important and offered no prediction on what Jackson would decide to do.

An answer came on Monday and Jackson’s continued attendance would be a plus as Minter, Doyle and the rest of the new coaching staff prepare for their first season in Baltimore.