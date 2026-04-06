Ravens post video of Lamar Jackson arriving for first day of offseason program

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s plans for the voluntary portions of the team’s offseason program have been a topic of interest in Baltimore and the team acknowledged that as players reported to the facility for opening day on Monday.

They posted a video of Jackson arriving to their social media account. The first phase of the program will last two weeks and allows for meetings and strength and conditioning work as well as rehabilitation for players coming off of injuries.

Jackson’s plans for the offseason drew attention when offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said in February that the team expected all players to be in attendance. Head coach Jesse Minter later said it is up to the team to show players why the work is important and offered no prediction on what Jackson would decide to do.

An answer came on Monday and Jackson’s continued attendance would be a plus as Minter, Doyle and the rest of the new coaching staff prepare for their first season in Baltimore.