Ravens, Roquan Smith agree to five-year extension

The Ravens will be keeping linebacker Roquan Smith around for a while.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Smith and Baltimore have agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $100 million.

The deal includes $45 million guaranteed and $60 million in total guarantees.

The Ravens acquired Smith from the Bears at the end of October in exchange for a second-round pick, a fifth-round pick, and linebacker A.J. Klein. Smith had made it clear that he did not plan to sign an extension with Chicago, cutting off contract negotiations with the club before the season .

Smith immediately became a key piece to Baltimore’s defense, recording 86 tackles, seven tackles for loss, an interception, 2.0 sacks, and three passes defensed in his nine games.

Smith has been a second-team All-Pro in each of the last two seasons.

With the Ravens signing Smith to an extension, they’ll now have the franchise tag to use on quarterback Lamar Jackson to prevent him from hitting free agency in March.