 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ravens, Roquan Smith agree to five-year extension

  
Published January 10, 2023 08:55 AM
nbc_pft_bengalsravens_230109
January 9, 2023 09:33 AM
The Ravens are set for a rematch with the Bengals on Wild Card Weekend, but Lamar Jackson's ability to play remains a question mark -- especially considering his lack of a long-term contract.

The Ravens will be keeping linebacker Roquan Smith around for a while.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Smith and Baltimore have agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $100 million.

The deal includes $45 million guaranteed and $60 million in total guarantees.

The Ravens acquired Smith from the Bears at the end of October in exchange for a second-round pick, a fifth-round pick, and linebacker A.J. Klein. Smith had made it clear that he did not plan to sign an extension with Chicago, cutting off contract negotiations with the club before the season .

Smith immediately became a key piece to Baltimore’s defense, recording 86 tackles, seven tackles for loss, an interception, 2.0 sacks, and three passes defensed in his nine games.

Smith has been a second-team All-Pro in each of the last two seasons.

With the Ravens signing Smith to an extension, they’ll now have the franchise tag to use on quarterback Lamar Jackson to prevent him from hitting free agency in March.