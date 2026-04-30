Ravens sign first-rounder Vega Ioane

The Ravens have their top 2026 draft pick under contract.

The team announced the signing of guard Vega Ioane to a four-year contract on Thursday afternoon. Ioane was the 14th overall pick and he will receive a fully guaranteed $24.2 million with a signing bonus of just over $14 million.

The Ravens will also hold an option for a fifth season.

Ioane started 32 games at left guard for Penn State over the last three seasons and stands a strong chance of earning a starting job right out of the gate in Baltimore.

The Ravens have nine other picks to sign before they’ll have their entire draft class wrapped up.