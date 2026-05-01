Ravens sign seventh-round pick Rayshaun Benny

The Ravens are nearly done with signing their 2026 draft class.

Baltimore announced on Friday that seventh-round defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny has put pen to paper on his four-year rookie deal.

Benny, selected at No. at No. 250 overall, played his college ball at Michigan.

He appeared in 54 games with 16 starts over the course of his collegiate career, registering 12.0 tackles for loss with 4.0 sacks and one forced fumble.

Second-round edge rusher Zion Young is the remaining unsigned member of Baltimore’s 2026 draft class.