Ravens unveil logo for 30th season

  
Published March 29, 2025 10:24 AM

Twenty-nine years ago, on the 29th of March, the Baltimore Ravens got their name. Today, the Ravens have unveiled plans for commemorating their 30th season.

The effort includes a logo that includes the Roman numerals of the two Super Bowls the Ravens have won.

Originally, the Cleveland Browns were to become the Baltimore Browns. Ensuing negotiations resulted in the Browns name and history remaining in Cleveland, where a new Browns team emerged in 1999.

A Baltimore Sun poll resulted in more than 21,000 phone calls from fans picking Ravens, in honor of Baltimore native Edgar Allen Poe.

Three decades later the old Browns are a perennial contender. And the new Browns, to put it as kindly as possible, are not.