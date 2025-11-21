Referee Adrian Hill avoided serious injury, may return this season

Thursday night’s Bills-Texans game included the unusual sight of the referee getting carted off the field with an injury. But the news a day later is good.

Referee Adrian Hill is believed to have avoided a major injury and may be able to return this season, according to NFL Network.

There were concerns that Hill could have suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, but the tendon is intact, according to the report.

With Hill out, the officiating crew was down a man for the rest of the game, as the NFL only has backup officials available to step in during the playoffs, not in the regular season.

Umpire Roy Ellison put Hill’s white hat on and served as the head referee for the rest of the game.