Referee Adrian Hill carted off with a leg injury

Referee Adrian Hill injured his leg on a non-contact play in the third quarter.

Hill began jogging from behind the play and immediately began hopping and grabbing at his left leg. He could not put any weight on his leg.

Hill needed a cart to get off the field with 7:29 remaining in the third quarter.

Umpire Roy Ellison took Hill’s white hat and will serve as the referee for the rest of the game.

The Texans still lead the Bills 20-16.