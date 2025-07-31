Report: 49ers to sign RB Ameer Abdullah

The 49ers are adding one of the veteran running backs they worked out this week.

Per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, San Francisco is signing Ameer Abdullah.

Abdullah, 32, spent the last three seasons with the Raiders. In 2024, he rushed for 311 yards with two touchdowns and caught 40 passes for 261 yards with three TDs in 16 games.

A Lions second-round pick in 2015, Abdullah has appeared in 141 career games with 26 starts for Detroit, Minnesota, Carolina, and Las Vegas.

Abdullah joins a running backs room that includes Christian McCaffrey, Isaac Guerendo, Patrick Taylor, and fifth-round rookie Jordan James.