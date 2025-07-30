 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kaderkohou_250730.jpg
What Kohou’s season-ending injury means for MIA
nbc_pft_isaiahlikely_250730.jpg
Ravens ‘don’t have to rush’ Likely back
nbc_pft_christianwilkins_250730.jpg
Butler sends a message after Wilkins situation

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kaderkohou_250730.jpg
What Kohou’s season-ending injury means for MIA
nbc_pft_isaiahlikely_250730.jpg
Ravens ‘don’t have to rush’ Likely back
nbc_pft_christianwilkins_250730.jpg
Butler sends a message after Wilkins situation

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers work out RBs Jeff Wilson, D’Ernest Johnson

  
Published July 30, 2025 05:00 PM

The 49ers had a former member of their team in for a workout on Wednesday.

NFL Media reports that running back Jeff Wilson went through the paces for the team. Former Browns and Jaguars running back D’Ernest Johnson was also part of the workout.

Wilson signed with the 49ers after going undrafted in 2018 and stayed with the team until he was traded to the Dolphins during the 2022 season. Wilson ran 141 times for 637 yards and four touchdowns while with Miami.

Johnson spent his first four seasons in Cleveland and the last two years in Jacksonville. He has 214 career carries for 989 yards and three touchdowns.

Christian McCaffrey, Isaac Guerendo, Patrick Taylor, and fifth-rounder Jordan James are the current running backs for the 49ers.

UPDATE 5:18 p.m. ET: The 49ers also worked out running back Ameer Abdullah, wide receiver Marquez Callaway, wide receiver Andy Isabella, and running back Deon Jackson.