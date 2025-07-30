49ers work out RBs Jeff Wilson, D’Ernest Johnson

The 49ers had a former member of their team in for a workout on Wednesday.

NFL Media reports that running back Jeff Wilson went through the paces for the team. Former Browns and Jaguars running back D’Ernest Johnson was also part of the workout.

Wilson signed with the 49ers after going undrafted in 2018 and stayed with the team until he was traded to the Dolphins during the 2022 season. Wilson ran 141 times for 637 yards and four touchdowns while with Miami.

Johnson spent his first four seasons in Cleveland and the last two years in Jacksonville. He has 214 career carries for 989 yards and three touchdowns.

Christian McCaffrey, Isaac Guerendo, Patrick Taylor, and fifth-rounder Jordan James are the current running backs for the 49ers.

UPDATE 5:18 p.m. ET: The 49ers also worked out running back Ameer Abdullah, wide receiver Marquez Callaway, wide receiver Andy Isabella, and running back Deon Jackson.