Report: Browns add Dom Capers to coaching staff

The Browns are adding another veteran coach to their staff.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Cleveland is hiring Dom Capers as an assistant.

Capers, the former head coach of the Panthers and Texans, had been back with Carolina serving as senior defensive assistant since 2023.

He’d recently served in that same role — senior defensive assistant — for the Jaguars (2019), Vikings (2020), Lions (2021), and Broncos (2022).

Capers was the Panthers’ first head coach, going 30-34 from 1995-1998. He was then the Texans’ first coach from 2002-2005, going 18-46.